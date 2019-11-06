Talal Chaudhry called out for being disgraceful, sexist

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudry on Wednesday was once again criticised for passing derogatory and sexist comments to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab.

During a live talk show on a local television channel, the PML-N and PTI members were debating on the ongoing ‘Azadi Marchi’ when Talal disrespected Kanwal by using abusive language when she told him off for repeatedly interrupting her instead of having a civilised conversation.

“I can’t discuss everything here. You also used to come after us. Do you have an answer to this?” he said to her.

In response, Kanwal called his comment “cheap” and Tallal again responded, in the same manner, saying, “You are cheap”.

By the time the host intervened and asked her guests to stay on the topic, Kanwal who was visibly disturbed responded to Talal by pointing out his actions. “Why would anyone come after you? You yourself have been to many questionable places,” she remarked.

She also told him to “learn to respect women”.

It was then that Talal resorted to misogyny telling Kanwal to “remain quiet and act like a woman if she was to earn any respect”.

It may be mentioned here that Talal had also drawn ire his derogatory remarks about Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan earlier this year.

“This is the kind of tabdeeli … if Baji Firdous Ashiq Awan got her face washed, the way her real looks would emerge from behind her makeup… she would appear as Firdous Khan instead. This is also the real face of this tabdeeli,” Chaudhary had said.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, in a tweet commenting on the incident said, “Talal [Chaudhry] and his cohorts including [Khawaja] Asif abuse women in and out of parliament and don’t have the moral courage to apologise.”

Talal Ch and his cohorts including Kh Asif abuse women in and out of parliament and don’t have the moral courage to apologise. https://t.co/fYh0OT9r9J — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 6, 2019

Journalist Mosharraf Zaidi also weighed in the issue. “It would be disingenuous to feign shock or awe at this language by Talal Ch. He is a regular offender. Every few days we see such attacks on women in the public domain. And yet the attackers maintain their stature. Sick,” he tweeted.

It would be disingenuous to feign shock or awe at this language by Talal Ch. He is a regular offender. Every few days we see such attacks on women in the public domain. And yet the attackers maintain their stature. Sick. pic.twitter.com/RBRBxFglml — Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) November 5, 2019

Talal, who in the past has been served a contempt of court notice over the language he used for Firdous Ashiq Awan, seems to be making a habit of such behaviour, enjoying social privileges as a male.