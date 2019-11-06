Resignation of PM, re-elections are no-go areas: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday said that resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and re-elections in the country are no go areas.

He took to twitter to share that Prime Minister and this government will complete its tenure as per the constitution.

The governor added that opposition should wait till 2023 for new elections.

“The resignation of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI and re-elections are ‘no-go areas’. The Prime Minister and government will complete their constitutional term as per public mandate. We will continue serving the public and opposition should now wait till 2023 for new elections,” Chaudhry Sarwar wrote on his Twitter account.