Police baton-charge, arrest protesting teachers in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Wednesday evening baton-charged and arrested several protesting teachers to stop them from marching towards Red Zone.

Around 2,500 college teachers from across Sindh were protesting outside the CM House when police took action to stop from advancing further towards the Chief Minister (CM) House. They fired tear gas shells too.

The college teachers were calling for, among other things, for promotions based on a time-scale formula and a change in the management cadre.

They were seen chanting “shame, shame” slogans outside the Karachi Press Club before police baton charged.

As of Wednesday evening, dozens of teachers have been detained while five teachers have been injured and shifted to the hospital.

“We are teachers, not terrorists,” a protesting teacher said. Another protestor added that they were ready to do whatever it takes for their rights.

“These policemen beat us with sticks without any shame. They are the same law enforcers we taught when they were in school,” she said while adding that the educators were protesting peacefully and wanted to engage in talks with the government, but law enforcers came and subjected them to violence.

The road going to CM House from PIDC has been opened for traffic now.

Police says no one will be allowed to block the road.