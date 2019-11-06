Pakistan hails Saudi brokered peace deal in Yemen

Pakistan has hailed the conclusion of the “Riyadh agreement,” – an initiative taken by Saudi Arabia and supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which seeks to establish a settlement between Yemen’s warring factions – as a major development towards peace

“We believe it is a crucial and important step forward towards a political solution and durable peace and security in Yemen,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The “Riyadh agreement” seeks to broker a power-sharing agreement between Yemen’s Riyadh supported, internationally recognised government and Houthi separatists who seized much of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa sparking a Saudi led offensive in the country in 2015.

The development came after a marked increase was recorded in rebel missile and drone attacks on Saudi soil in recent weeks.

Houthi rebels have yet to comment on the proposed truce.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 following the exile of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

Given its military prowess, Saudi Arabia had hoped for a quick win but instead has mired itself in the conflict, spending billions of dollars and putting its national security at risk.

The “Riyadh agreement” seeks to end the conflict by returning the Yemini government to Aden and placing armed forces of both sides under the authority of the defence and interior ministries.