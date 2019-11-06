New Pakistan envoy Munir Akram presents credentials to UN chief

NEW YORK: Munir Akram, Pakistan’s new permanent representative to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here on Tuesday.

Akram, 74, specializes in multilateral diplomacy and holds a wide experience at the UN chapters in New York and Geneva.

He obtained a master’s degree in political science and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Karachi before joining the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) in 1967. Akram has served as the country’s permanent representative to the UN previously as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008.

According to a press release welcoming Akram to his new role, Guterres said, Pakistan is a “very important player” in the UN, adding that it is an “enormous pleasure” to receive the seasoned diplomat.

Guterres said he developed a special relationship with Pakistan during his time here as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). He expressed hopes that Pakistan’s new permanent representative will contribute greatly to the exemplary relations between Pakistan and the UN.

On Sept 30, in a major reshuffle in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the appointment of Akram.

He is replacing Maleeha Lodhi, who held the office of Pakistan’s envoy to the UN since Feb 2015.