NAB informs SHC regards filing of reference against Jam Khan Shoro, others

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding filing reference against former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro and 14 others pertaining to illegal allotment of government land.

An investigation team of NAB informed the high court regards filing reference against Jam Khan Shoro and 14 others including his frontman Muhammad Bachal, Asghar Memon, Muhammad Hussain, Imtiaz Ali, Shahnawaz Soomro, Fida Hussain, Subhan Ali, Abdul Malik Khatri, Muhammad Anwar, Zeeshan Qureshi and Akhtar Ali.

NAB prosecutor informed the court that reference against Shoro and others has been forwarded to Islamabad Headquarter for approval.

He stated that Shoro and others allotted an illegal land for a CNG station in Hyderabad which evidence has been got.

He told the court accused caused the loss of national exchequer. The court ordered NAB to submit a report after filing reference against the accused. It may be noted that NAB is also probing an illegal land allotment matter against Shoro in Karachi.