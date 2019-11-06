Medical board to decide for Nawaz’s medical tests: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is out of danger now, adding that only the medical board would make the decision to conduct his genetic tests.

In a statement issued here, Rashid said that the variability of platelet count is normal in the current health condition, however, his health is out of danger as the bone marrow is producing platelets.

She elaborated that the improvements are witnessed in sugar, blood pressure and heartbeat of the patient, whereas, the medical officers have informed the treatment details to the physicians at Sharif Medical City Hospital besides providing all medical reports.

Rashid added that the diagnosis of diseases is possible through a DNA test which is available in Pakistan, however, the decision for conducting those tests could only be made by the medical board.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif had been discharged from Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) where he was under treatment for the past two weeks.