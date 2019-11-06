Mazari calls out Talal for on-air sexist remarks about PTI leader

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Wednesday condemned PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry’s sexist and derogatory remarks about Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Kanwal Shozab on a live television show.

In a tweet posted today, Mazari said: “Talal [Chaudhry] and his cohorts including [Khawaja] Asif abuse women in and out of parliament and don’t have the moral courage to apologise.”

The minister was referring to an exchange that took place between Chaudhry and Shozab on a tv program, which aired on Nov 4. During the program, the PML-N leader resorted to inexcusably crude and sexist language when Shozab told him off for interrupting her.

A visibly angry Shozab called him out on his remarks and asked the host to tell the PML-N leader to let her speak. Chaudhry, however, continued to pass misogynistic remarks. At one point, when Shozab told him to “learn to respect women”, Chaudhry said: “First learn to act like one.”

A clip of the exchange was shared on Twitter by current affairs analyst Mosharraf Zaidi, who called Chaudhry “a regular offender” and termed his language “sick”.

This is not the first time Chaudhry, who was last year sentenced for contempt of court, has passed sexist remarks about fellow politicians. Earlier this year, his derogatory remarks about prime minister’s aide on information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had drawn ire on social media.