Maryam Nawaz’s release order issued

— Two surety bonds, worth Rs10 million each, were submitted by PML-N leaders Saiful Malook Khokhar and Faisal Ayub Khokhar

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday issued release orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz after confirming her surety bonds.

Accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry issued the robkar (release orders) to the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent after checking the surety bonds submitted by guarantors PML-N leaders Saiful Malook Khokhar and Faisal Ayub Khokhar.

Maryam’s husband, Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, was at the court to pick up the release orders. Following the issuance of the orders, judicial staff left for the jail, where, after completing legal proceedings, the release order will be sent to Services Hospital, where Maryam is currently held.

On Monday, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) reference.

She had been ordered to furnish two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each and deposit an additional Rs70 million and surrender her passport to secure her release.

“Since the prosecution has shown the bank statement of the […] petitioner in which on 28.11.2011 […] Rs7 crores were withdrawn and the prosecution has apprehension of fleeing away of the petitioner, therefore, to satisfy our judicial conscience we would pass a conditional order,” says the court’s written order, granting Maryam bail under under Article 199 of the Constitution.

PML-N supporters gathered outside the court celebrated the bench’s order while party president, Shehbaz Sharif, via a statement welcomed the decision.

However, a day earlier, the failure to submit surety bonds with the trial court had delayed Maryam’s release.

Safdar and her legal team had submitted her passport and Rs70m (guarantee money) before the deputy registrar judicial of the high court as required under the written order. However, they failed to reach the accountability court in time to furnish surety bonds of Rs10m for the formal issuance of her robkar.