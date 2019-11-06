Lahoris gasping for breath

LAHORE: The smog in Lahore continues to rise as the Air Quality Index (AQI) broke previous records once again, reaching as high as 732 on Wednesday.

According to the details, the AQI in Zeenat Block stood at 732 while Punjab Assembly area was close behind with an AQI of 731.

Similarly, residents of Upper Mall, DHA Phase 5, and Liberty are suffering AQIs of 647, 401, and 376 respectively.

According to Air Visual, an organisation that provides free access to the world’s largest air quality database and ranks the world’s cities according to the AQI, Lahore has one of the worst air quality in the world.

On November 13, Pakistan Today reported that Lahore was on number 9 on the list with an AQI of 153.

According to the Pakistani Air Quality Monitoring Project, there are many reasons to be worried about the air quality in Lahore, with a yearly average of 68 µg/m3 of PM2.5, which corresponds to a 155 – Unhealthy Air Quality Index.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report states air pollution causes a huge number of premature deaths. PM 2.5 is a hazardous pollutant that can penetrate into human blood through the lungs.

A real-time world map on the organisation’s website shows Pakistan in the red zone alongside India, indicating the poorest levels of air pollution and quality.

“Awareness of air pollution remains low in areas where real-time monitoring is limited but pollution levels may be high,” the report stated.

The report also mentioned that public awareness was essential to not only to empower populations to respond to current conditions and protect human health but also was a cornerstone in driving action to combat air pollution in the long-term.