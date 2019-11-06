Karachi Police Hospital MS arrested on corruption charges

KARACHI: Anti-corruption district East on Wednesday arrested Karachi Police Hospital’s medical superintendent and an associate on corruption charges.

MS Karachi Police Hospital Dost Mohammad and an aide Tufail Umrani were arrested red-handed taking a Rs 20,000 bribe, anti-corruption officials said.

Anti-corruption official Zameer Abbasi said that the raid was conducted after the agency received over four complaints alleging the MS took bribes to issue medical certificates to police recruits.

He took up to Rs100, 000 from each recruit and issued fitness certificates to those who were otherwise unfit for the job, said the official.

Abbasi alleged that the MS even received bribes to give certificates to candidates on jobs for police martyrs and injured for which medical certificate is compulsory.

The department has also seized medical fitness records issued in the past three years.

Anti-Corruption Establishment this week also initiated investigation against the medical superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad on allegations of fake diet bills.