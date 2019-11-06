JUI-F’s central executive committee to meet today

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a meeting of his party’s central executive committee at his residence in Islamabad today afternoon.

According to the party sources, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Amjad Khan, Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Attaur Rahman, Maulana Yousuf, Maulana Qamaruddin and Maulana Fazl Ali Haqqani will participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, the committee will look at the Azadi March situation and administrative matters. A strategy will be formed regarding how many days to keep the dharna participants in Islamabad. The attendees of the meeting will also discuss the negotiations with the government and the government’s suggestions.

Additionally, they will also look at the opposition’s Rehbar Committee’s recommendations.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan urged “politically isolated” Fazl to “step out of self-deception” in yet another series of tweets criticising the ongoing sit-in.

“Maulana should step out of self-deception and [stop] bothering the public. You have failed in [your] scheme. Do not attack the democratic process and insult the public mandate like the others who were rejected in the general elections.”

مولانا خود فریبی سے نکلیں، عوام کو تنگ نہ کریں۔ آپ سازش میں ناکام ہوچکے ہیں۔عام انتخابات میں ریجیکٹ ہونے والے جتھے کی صورت حقیقی عوامی مینڈیٹ کی توہین اور جمہوری نظام پر حملہ آور نہ ہوں- — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 6, 2019

In another tweet, Awan said: “Politically isolated Maulana should take off the glasses tinted by his personal interests [so] he can see that Pakistan is not alone. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the identity of a naya Pakistan is emerging before the world.”

سیاسی تنہائی کا شکار مولانا ذاتی مفادات کی عینک اتار کر دیکھیں تو پتہ چلے گا کہ پاکستان تنہائی کا شکار نہیں۔وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں نئے پاکستان کا تشخص پوری دنیا میں ابھر کر سامنے آرہا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 6, 2019

As the Azadi sit-in entered its seventh day today, a deadlock between the joint opposition and the government continues over the terms put forth by the opposition’s Rehbar Committee.

The demands include immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, re-elections in the country, no role of the army in the electoral process, and supremacy of the constitution.

A day earlier, the opposition and government delegation sat together for a second meeting; however, the consultations failed to resolve the impasse as both sides stuck to their respective demands.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had said both the sides stuck to their respective positions

“The government agreed to several of the opposition’s demands and that talks will continue on the rest of them after consultations with the two sides’ leadership,” he had said, adding that the government was trying to find a middle ground with the opposition to break the ongoing deadlock.

Khattak had claimed that the talks between the two sides were held in a “good atmosphere”.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Rehbar Committee Akram Durrani had said the opposition delegation was standing firmly on their demands of the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and new general polls.

Durrani said that the Rehbar Committee has also demanded that the fresh polls would be conducted without the army’s supervision.

AZADI MARCH:

The Azadi marchers led by Maulana Fazl at the H-9 ground in the federal capital are staying put. They demand the resignation of the prime minister as well as fresh polls.

The march reached Islamabad on Thursday and a big gathering was convened the subsequent day, addressed by opposition leaders, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.