Jemima responds to Mufti Kifayatullah’s ‘cousin Wiki’ claims

Jemima Goldsmith — former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan — on Wednesday responded to claims of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah that ‘Wiki of Wikileaks’ is her cousin.

During a debate on a private TV channel, when the anchorperson apprised Mufti Kifayat that as per cable leaks, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had met an American official, the cleric interrupted him saying that ‘Wiki of Wikileaks’ is cousin of Jemima Goldsmith and that the leak [regarding Fazlur Rehman] was part of vested agenda.

Hearing this, the anchorperson burst into laughter.

Today, when a netizen tagged Jemima in the video, the former wife of PM Imran Khan responded on twitter.