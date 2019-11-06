Five PIA employees arrested for stealing valuables from passenger’s luggage

KARACHI: Five employees of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) were arrested on Wednesday for stealing valuables from the luggage of passengers by breaking the locks of the bags.

According to SHO Karachi Airport police station Kaleem Musa, a complaint was lodged by a citizen Mian Mustafa that his wife Qurat-ul-Ain travelled from Karachi to Peshawar via PK-356 on October 30, and when she collected her suitcase from belt found it broken while jewellery and cash were also missing.

The police taking action detained the airline loaders and during interrogation, the culprits were traced and the stolen valuables were also recovered.

SHO Kaleem Musa said that the culprits Shahid Muslim, Musharraf, Tufail, Parvez and Tanveer were arrested and an investigation was kicked off after registering a case against them.