Elahi calls on Fazl, seeks to break impasse

–PA speaker says any breakthrough will require ‘patience and hard work’

ISLAMABAD: After holding two ‘botched’ rounds of talks with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is heading the Azadi sit-in at H-9 ground, the government on Wednesday sent in Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi, seeking to break the impasse between the government and the opposition parties.

Elahi, who is a member of the government’s negotiation team, has met Fazl several times over the past week to facilitate the ongoing dialogue.

After the meeting, Pervez Elahi sounded hopeful and told reporters that “positive progress” was being made in the talks between the government and opposition regarding the Azadi March.

In a response to weeks-long talks between the two parties, he said “several processes” were simultaneously underway but that any breakthrough will require “patience and hard work”

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s special assistant on information and broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, urged “politically isolated” JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to “step out of self-deception”.

“Maulana should step out of self-deception and [stop] bothering the public. You have failed in [your] scheme. Do not attack the democratic process and insult the public mandate like the others who were rejected in the general elections.”

Though the government has shown interest in reaching a breakthrough with the protesting opposition leader, the PM’s aide has adopted a no-holds-barred approach against the JUI-F chief. She has time and again criticised the maulana for holding the sit-in for “ulterior motives”.

Speaking about the JUI-F chief, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said Fazl’s track record showed that he always “keeps options open and never walks into a dead end”. “He believes in the politics of reconciliation. So some pathway to break the deadlock is sure to emerge.”

The religious affairs minister said that the protesters’ demand for the prime minister’s resignation is one that can’t reasonably be fulfilled.

NO RESPITE IN SIGHT:

The second round of talks between the joint opposition and the government ended without any breakthrough.

The opposition’s demands include immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, re-elections in the country, no role of the army in the electoral process, and supremacy of the constitution.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had said both the sides stuck to their respective positions

“The government agreed to several of the opposition’s demands and that talks will continue on the rest of them after consultations with the two sides’ leadership,” he had said, adding that the government was trying to find a middle ground with the opposition to break the ongoing deadlock.

Khattak had said the talks between the two sides were held in a “good atmosphere”.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Rehbar Committee Akram Durrani had said the opposition delegation was standing firmly on their demands of the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and new general polls.

Durrani said that the Rehbar Committee has also demanded that the fresh polls would be conducted without army’s supervision.