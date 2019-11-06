ECP rejects Fazl’s claim of election rigging

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s claims about rigging in the 2018 general elections.

In his address to participants in the ongoing sit-in in Islamabad on Tuesday, Fazl alleged that polling agents had not been provided election results on Form 45 at 95% polling stations. He also claimed that their agents were forced out of polling stations.

Form 45 details the number of votes polled for each candidate. It is signed by a presiding officer.

The ECP in its statement said it was incorrect that 95% election results were not verified. It said such stats had not been mentioned in any report.

The commission urged Fazl to abstain from issuing irresponsible statements in the future.