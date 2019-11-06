Court angry with protesting medics for abandoning patients

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday expressed anger over postgraduate training doctors – who have been protesting against Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act – for suspending treatment to patients and not appearing in the hearing today despite court orders.

Justice Jawad Hassan presided over the hearing of a petition against protesting doctors and remarked: “I will see which doctor refuses treatment to patients […] we will direct crackdown against protesting doctors today.”

“There is no concept of doctors going on strike all over the world […] who gives license to these doctors?” the court asked.

Health department officials told the court that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) issues a license to the medical practitioners.

Meanwhile, the court has again summoned concerned authorities and representatives of protesting doctors in the next hearing.