CDA chief directed to visit Azadi March site

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed to visit the Azadi March site and check what sort of relief can be provided to the protesters.

In a tweet, PM Imran said, “I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants”

He stated that the relief would be provided in view of the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.

A day earlier, protesters refused to let rain or the biting cold dampen their resolve. A picture of a few Marchers preparing to sleep in the biting cold and rain went viral on social media.

In those pictures, protesters can be seen sleeping on mattresses laid on the ground, with blankets and plastic coverings draped over them to keep away the cold.