Buzdar directs to devise business model for revenue generation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to devise a business model for revenue generation along-with the direction to early complete CCTV cameras’ installation in Chunian tehsil.

He issued the directives while presiding over 27th meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority at his office here on Wednesday in which decision was made to start Punjab Safe City Project in Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa. These projects would be launched under the annual development programme, instead of public-private partnership mode.

The meeting decided to link Lahore Ring Road with safe cities project for the installation of CCTV cameras. Release of funds for dealing with operational matters of Lahore Safe City Project was also approved.

Usman Buzdar said that all the matters should be dealt with in accordance with the law and different options should be reviewed for starting safe cities project in other districts. The scope of this project was being extended to other districts as it was playing an important role in improving law & order, eradication of crime and public facilitation, he added and reiterated the commitment to make safe the province of Punjab through dexterous use of information and communication technologies.

COO of Punjab Safe Cities Authority informed the meeting that PC-I is approved and the prequalification process has been started for the launch of safe cities project in DG Khan and Taunsa.

Meanwhile, the scope of Lahore Safe City Project has been expanded to Shahdara Chowk and latest cameras have been installed at Thokar Niaz Baig while cameras’ installation is in process at other entry & exit points of the provincial metropolis.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sumera Ahmed MPA, IG Police, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home), provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.