ANF conducts raids in Punjab, seizes drugs

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted separate raids in Faisalabad and Multan and seized large quantities of drugs besides arresting two persons, an ANF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the officials seized 2.5kg of hashish from a passenger at Faisalabad airport. The person, Razzak – a resident of Orakzai — was traveling to Doha and had hidden the drugs inside a box of sweets.

In another raid in Multan, ANF apprehended a passenger bus on Muzzaffargarh road and seized five-kilograms of hashish hidden inside secret boxes of the vehicle. Security teams arrested one, Ameer from Peshawar in the incident.

Security forces have filed cases and initiated investigations against arrested persons.

Earlier, The Anti-Narcotics Force foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from Peshawar airport on November 3.

As per details, ANF officials recovered one-kilogram grams of heroin from a passenger on a Sharjah-bound flight. The arrested man was a resident of Bannu, said ANF officials.