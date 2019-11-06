After Kashmir annexation, Modi eyeing Indus Water Treaty, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday warned that after the annexation of occupied Kashmir, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next target will be the Indus Water Treaty, 1960.

According to the water management agreement brokered by World Bank, control over the water flowing in three “eastern” rivers of India — the Beas, the Ravi and the Sutlej with the mean annual flow of 33 million acre-feet (MAF) — was given to India, while control over the water flowing in three “western” rivers of India — the Indus, the Chenab and the Jhelum with the mean annual flow of 80 MAF — was given to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said: “Pakistan should prepare for a ‘serious loss’ as the nation’s attention has been diverted from Kashmir due to the internal conspiracies”.

“Modi’s next target will be the Indus Water Treaty. [I] wonder how India is tolerating Pakistan’s share of water.”

ہماری اندرونی سیاسی سازشیں جس طرح کشمیریوں کی حالت زار سے ہماری توجہ ہٹائے ہوئے ہیں اس کے شدید نقصان کیلئے تیار رہیں، مودی کا اگلا نشانہ سندہ طاس معاھدہ ہو گا، بھارت پاکستان کے حصے کے پانی کو پتہ نہیں کیسے برداشت کر رہا ہے، پاکستان کے پاس آنکھ جھپکنے کا بھی وقت نہیں ، تیار رہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 6, 2019

Underlining the seriousness of the matter, he said Pakistan has no time to blink and must be ready.

The Indus Water Treaty is a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank.