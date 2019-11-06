﻿ After Kashmir annexation, Modi eyeing Indus Water Treaty, says Fawad | Pakistan Today

After Kashmir annexation, Modi eyeing Indus Water Treaty, says Fawad

by INP , (Last Updated 18 seconds ago)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday warned that after the annexation of occupied Kashmir, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next target will be the Indus Water Treaty, 1960.

According to the water management agreement brokered by World Bank, control over the water flowing in three “eastern” rivers of India — the Beas, the Ravi and the Sutlej with the mean annual flow of 33 million acre-feet (MAF) — was given to India, while control over the water flowing in three “western” rivers of India — the Indus, the Chenab and the Jhelum with the mean annual flow of 80 MAF — was given to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said: “Pakistan should prepare for a ‘serious loss’ as the nation’s attention has been diverted from Kashmir due to the internal conspiracies”.

“Modi’s next target will be the Indus Water Treaty. [I] wonder how India is tolerating Pakistan’s share of water.”

Underlining the seriousness of the matter, he said Pakistan has no time to blink and must be ready.

The Indus Water Treaty is a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank.



