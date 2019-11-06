178 new dengue cases confirmed in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 178 more dengue fever cases were detected throughout Karachi city in 24-hours, taking the reported cases toll to 9,874 since 1st Jan 2019.

Spokesman for Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, informed that at least 193 new dengue fever cases surfaced across the Sindh province in a day, out of which 178 were detected in Karachi and 15 in other districts.

A total of 30 people have died due to this mosquito-borne disease in Sindh government and private hospitals of the city this year so far.

In November, a total of 999 dengue positive cases were reported across the province out of which 898 were confirmed from Karachi and 101 from other districts.

In 2019, a total of 10,553 dengue cases were reported in Sindh province so far out of which, 9,874 happened in Karachi and 679 in other districts.