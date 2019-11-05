Two FC personnel martyred in terrorist attack

Two officials of Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred while two others were injured when unidentified terrorists opened fire on their convoy in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s (KP) Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday.

According to DI Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Dilawar Bangash, the incident occurred in Bacha Abab area of Kulachi tehsil, when the FC personnel were on their way to their check post in Loni area.

“Unidentified armed terrorists attacked them near Qasim River and as a result, two FC personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries,” he said, adding that that a rickshaw driver who happened to be on the site of the incident also lost his life in the attack.

He further said that the terrorists fled the scene as responsive firing began and the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Security forces also sealed off the area and launched a search operation for arresting the culprits.