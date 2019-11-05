Some medical tests recommended for Nawaz not available in Pakistan: Dr Ayaz

LAHORE: Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr. Mahmood Ayaz on Tuesday said that certain medical tests — including a genetic test — which have been recommended for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif are not available in Pakistan.

His remarks followed a meeting between a 12-member medical board, constituted to look after the former premier and decide the future course of his treatment.

The medical board recommended that a genetic test be carried out after it was observed that Sharif’s platelet levels could not be raised to normal levels.

Meanwhile, arrangements were underway to shift the former premier to Sharif Medical City Hospital in Jati Umrah.

Dr Ayaz said that Nawaz’s health, overall, had seen an improvement. “If he wishes to travel, he can.”

When asked about Sharif’s health indicators, he said that while Nawaz’s condition has seen a slight improvement, his CBC report has shown a decline in platelet levels yet again. His platelet levels now stand at 30,000 per microliter, he said.

Furthermore, his sugar levels have not been able to be stabilized in the past 15 days. According to the medical board, the former premier’s sugar levels are checked 5-6 times daily. The levels have spiked as high as 150-190.

Members of the board said Sharif’s medicines undergo a revision every day and that despite the use of steroids, his sugar levels are unable to be controlled. They said that the use of steroids is necessary to maintain the normal functioning of the kidneys. A low dose of these steroids is being given, the board added.

According to Dr. Ayaz, during the meeting, it was decided that the dose of steroids should be lowered even further.

The medical board said that Sharif’s blood pressure and cholesterol levels are also beyond what is considered normal.

“We have now removed restrictions from his diet plan,” said the board, adding that he will now have a simple diet instead of a restricted one. It was also decided that his water intake should be increased and that he should go for walks daily.

Additionally, some samples were taken so that cardiac, kidney and sugar level tests can be carried out.

More to follow