SC questions monitoring entry, exit points in S Waziristan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the practice of keeping records of entry and exit of individuals travelling to and from South Waziristan.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam, heard a bail plea of an accused pertaining to a shoot-out in Dera Ismail Khan.

The counsel of the accused said there was no bullet exit wound on the body of the victim’s body. Justice Isa, however, observed that the bullet could have lodged itself inside the victim’s body.

The counsel informed the court that the suspect was in South Waziristan at the time of the incident.

Referring to the registration of the entry and exit in the tribal district, the lawyer said Zaman’s entry record was present but his exit was not recorded. To which, the bench questioned the legality of having entry and exit registration in South Waziristan.

Justice Isa asked the purpose of recording entry and exit of people within the country and also asked which law allowed such a practice.

“We cannot answer which law calls for the entry and exit to be registered,” replied the lawyer.

Justice Isa said the top court may review the issue if a petition is filed. The bench also denied bail request.