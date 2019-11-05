Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires missile in Arabian Sea

by INP , (Last Updated 1 second ago)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday successfully test-fired a missile capable of hitting targets from land to sea. The locally developed missile successfully hit its target.

Navy chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbbasi observed the successful testing and congratulated the scientists, engineers and units involved.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasi said Pakistan Navy has the capacity to thwart any threat emanating from hostile state(s). He said Navy personnel are always ready to defend their motherland.