Pakistan, Malaysia agree to bolster bilateral cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to further bolster cooperation in the areas of kosher food, technology and tourism, and agriculture, it emerged on Tuesday

The two countries reached the understanding after a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Malaysian Minister for Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali in Kuala Lumpur.

Qureshi noted that both the countries can enhance their bilateral trade through a free trade agreement, Radio Pakistan reported.

He landed in Malaysia on Monday on a two-day visit to attend a summit in Kuala Lampur. Qureshi was invited by his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

During his visit, the foreign minister will also hold talks with top Malaysian leadership, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He will also visit Pakistan High Commission and inaugurate a Community Center established for the facilitation of the Pakistan community.

Qureshi will also hold meetings with representatives of the Pakistan business community and apprise them about investment opportunities in Pakistan.