Opp should refrain from making Pakistan Army controversial: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that opposition’s attempt to make Pak Army controversial for achieving political interests is against the national security and solidarity.

“It is a constitutional and democratic right of every political party to stage protest but the opposition should refrain from making Pak Army controversial for achieving their political interests.”

Talking to a delegation of National Defence University‘s National Security and War Course of 22 countries comprising 110 military officers, Ch Sarwar said that progress and development was not possible without ensuring durable peace in the world so that the world community should work together for peace.

He said that Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism and for peace was exemplary, adding that Pak Army was ranked among the most powerful military force in the world. Pak Army had rendered great sacrifices to defend the motherland and in war against terrorism, he said and added every Pakistani supported and stood by Pak Army.

The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan always advocated peace and opposed war as the wars were not in interest of any one, adding that the wars could only create more issues instead of resolving them.

He said that Pakistan preferred peace despite of severe Indian war hysteria after Palwama incident as Pakistan had also handed over Indian pilot to them under peace gesture.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that resolution of Kashmir issue was necessary for peace in the region so that the world community should play its role to resolve Kashmir issue, adding that Kashmir issue and Indian war hysteria could intense the tensions between both countries.