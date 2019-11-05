Nepra allows Rs2.37 per unit increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday increased the per-unit price of electricity by Rs2.37.

According to details, the decision has been undertaken under the pretext of fuel adjustment.

The consumers would now have to bear an additional load of Rs33 billion due to the increased pricing.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA had previously increased the per-unit price of electricity by 0.52 Rs on Sept 27. This was also made with regard to a fuel adjustment.

NEPRA had also increased the price per unit of electricity on Sept 4 with an increase of Rs 1.78.