LHC seeks reply from federation on plea demanding JUI-F chief’s arrest

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday conducted hearing on a plea seeking arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

During the proceedings, the court has issued notices to federal government directing it to submit reply on the petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar.

According to the plea, JUI-F chairman is inciting the people against incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan during his Azadi March.

Maulana’s speeches can spark anarchy among the people, the petition added.

It further said that provoking masses against the government comes under rebellion and requested the court to issue directives to detain Maulana Fazlur Rehman.