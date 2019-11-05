Karachi woman hires killers for murdering husband

KARACHI: A woman allegedly hired two killers to murder her husband in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony.

According to reports, police arrested the woman along with another man on suspicion of murder.

During interrogation, the man admitted to having killed the husband at the behest of the woman who paid him Rs100,000 in return.

The suspect said in a confessional statement that he along with another hit-man had killed her husband in a house in Shireen Jinnah Colony.

He said that they dumped the body in Umer Sharif Park which is situated at a distance of 3km from the house.

Police claimed that the money was equally divided between the two suspects – one of whom is still at large.

Police said that they have yet to determine the motives behind the murder.