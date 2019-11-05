Karachi police to ask for JIT to probe army officer’s murder

KARACHI: Karachi police on Tuesday decided to request for the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the murder case of Major Saqib Iqbal

Iqbal, 30, was shot dead in June in what police had described as a robbery incident that took place on main M.A. Jinnah Road. Police had said he was killed by armed pillion riders near Dilpasand Sweets.

The police department will write a letter to the provincial home department for the constitution of a JIT to probe into the case, SSP South (Investigation) Ijaz Rai told media.

The officers from agencies and other departments will be part of the probe, the SSP further said, adding that the JIT will question the alleged killers.

Police had arrested of two suspected killers of the army major on Oct 30. The recording of their confessional statement was also played in a police press conference.

An anti-terrorism court had earlier granted four days’ physical remand of two suspects, Noman and Umar Farooq, to police.

The ATC approved four days’ physical remand of the suspects. The Anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered the police to submit a progress report of the investigation in the next hearing. DIG Amir Farooqi had told the media that the accused were working at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

They had used arms in the crime taken from the operatives of Lyari gang war, he said.