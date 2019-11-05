Judge appointed in Sanaullah case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday placed services of District and Sessions Judge Shakir Hussain at the disposal of the federal government for his posting as a judge in a Lahore special court that deals with cases pertaining to the control of narcotics substances.

According to a LHC notification issued here, the judicial officer was posted for a period of three years and he was directed to take charge of his new assignment by November 8.

His predecessor, Masood Arshad, was removed midway hearing after he was informed of his repatriation through a notification dated Aug 26.

“I have just received a Whatsapp message, the Lahore High Court has repatriated me. I cannot lend my expertise to this case anymore,” Judge Masood Arshad had said as he excused himself from hearing the case. Though, the law ministry had denied the claim of Whatsapp notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that a narcotics case against former law minister Rana Sanaullah is also pending before the said special court and it is fixed for November 16.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had already filed interim challan in the special court against Rana Sanaullah. It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.