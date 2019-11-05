Govt will allow Nawaz to seek treatment abroad if necessary: Ijaz Shah

Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Tuesday said that the government will find a way if it becomes absolutely necessary for former premier Nawaz Sharif to seek treatment abroad.

“Although Nawaz’s name is on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), if it becomes absolutely necessary and is the only option left, the government will find a way,” he said. He also prayed for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s health.

Speaking about joint opposition’s Azadi March, the interior minister expressed hope that the march would end peacefully. He said that the incumbent government dealt with the protesters better than the previous administration. “We did not create any obstacles for them from Karachi to Islamabad,” he said.

Shah also said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had shown better progress than past governments in a single year. “The rupee weakens when a country’s exports decrease and imports increase,” he said, adding that if the government performs, it will be re-elected in the next election.