ECP’s code of conduct being violated in Dadu by-polls

DADU: Members of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh are violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct by actively campaigning for their party’s candidate in the PS-86 Dadu by-polls, a local media outlet reported on Tuesday.

Polling on the Sindh Assembly seat will be held on November 7 in which PPP candidate Saleh Shah is set to contest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imad Leghari.

According to the report, PPP’s Sindh lawmaker Sajeela Leghari has been accused of carrying out door to door campaigns and holding corner meetings in the constituency ahead of the by-polls.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also held meetings with dignitaries of the area in connection with the upcoming election.

According to the ECP’s code of conduct no minister, member of assembly or special assistant can take part in the election campaign.

Sindh Assembly’s seat of Juhi (PS-86, Dadu-IV) was vacated after the death of Ghulam Shah Jilani of the PPP.