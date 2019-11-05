CTD kills 3 suspected terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials killed three suspected terrorists on Tuesday during an exchange of fire in Quetta district’s Ghabarg village, a spokesperson confirmed.

The exchange of fire took place earlier in the day after a suspicious vehicle continued to move despite being signaled by CTD personnel to stop. Security officials said they also recovered weapons and explosives from the possession of the suspected terrorists.

According to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the alleged militants were Afghan nationals and were involved in terrorist activities in Quetta’s Kuchlak town.