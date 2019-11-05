Certain medical tests recommended for Nawaz not available in Pakistan: Dr Ayaz

LAHORE: Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr. Mahmood Ayaz on Tuesday said that certain medical tests — including a genetic test — which have been recommended for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif are not available in Pakistan.

His remarks followed a meeting between a 12-member medical board, constituted to look after the former premier and decide the future course of his treatment.

The medical board recommended that a genetic test be carried out after it was observed that Sharif’s platelet levels could not be raised to normal levels.

Meanwhile, arrangements were underway to shift the former premier to Sharif Medical City Hospital in Jati Umrah.

Dr Ayaz said that Nawaz’s health, overall, had seen an improvement. “If he wishes to travel, he can.”

More to follow