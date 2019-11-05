Cabinet approves passport waiver for Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the waiver of passport and fee requirement for Sikh pilgrims visiting Kartarpur to take part in birth celebrations of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak.

In a press conference, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan said the visa on arrival facility will be given to the Sikh pilgrims.

The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared some of the dazzling pictures of the Kartarpur complex and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, saying the revered venue is ready to welcome the Sikh pilgrims for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

“Kartarpur (is) ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims,” he had tweeted.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the appointment of the Punjab Rangers Director General and restructuring of Capital Development Authority.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain apprised the cabinet on the new local government system.