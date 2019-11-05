Cabinet approves amendments in Punjab Local Government Act, 2019

LAHORE: The provincial cabinet of Punjab on Tuesday approved amendments in the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting.

Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal briefed the media on cabinet decisions and asserted that in the light of amendments in the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019, only political parties or any electoral group will be allowed to participate in the local elections and minorities will now be able to vote on general seats as well.

The Punjab Cabinet also approved Punjab Village Panchayat and Neighborhood Councils Act, 2019, besides Punjab Demarcation of Local Areas Rules 2019.

Under these amendments, a total of 455 local governments will be formed throughout the province.

Provincial cabinet also approved changes in Punjab Municipal Service Program under which local governments will implement roads construction and repair schemes.

The Heritage and Urban Regeneration Programme has also been granted approval to promote tourism in the vicinity of Royal Fort and its buffer zone, and its restroom and other parts will be restored.

The cabinet meeting also decided to declare Lahore and Azerbaijan city of Nakhchivan as twin cities and signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard.