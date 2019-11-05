Azadi March: PM Imran briefed on negotiations ahead of round 2 of govt, opp talks

ISLAMABAD: The negotiation committee of the government met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) in Islamabad to discuss the demands put forward by the opposition amid its anti-government Azadi March.

The demands include immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, re-elections in the country, no role of the army in the electoral process and supremacy of the Constitution.

The meeting comes shortly before the committee embarks on a second round of talks with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee scheduled to be held later in the day.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, former finance minister Asad Umar and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood briefed the premier on their interaction with the Rahbar Committee a day earlier.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also attended the meeting. He updated the prime minister on his meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman last night.

In a late-night development, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on Fazl in an effort to defuse the political tension. He was accompanied by his cousin Elahi, who had specially flown to Islamabad from Lahore for this meeting.

Following the meeting, Elahi had said that the opposition has already presented its demands and the prime minister has convened a meeting to discuss them on Tuesday (today). “Hopefully they would find a way out of the crisis,” he said.

According to sources, during the meeting today, PM Imran said the government was “willing to entertain” all of the opposition’s demands except for the call for his resignation.

He also urged the government’s negotiation team to earnestly engage with opposition leaders if they showed seriousness in ending the deadlock.

Speculation of Fazl calling off the March further intensified after Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed issued a statement through his Twitter, saying that “problems will be resolved in a day or two”.

“Hopefully Maulana is going. In one or two days these problems will be resolved,” he said, adding that the language being used from containers for the past four days is against the interests of Pakistan.

“This is what India wants, [they want] that there be [a] criticism of Pakistan’s military institutions, Pakistan’s state institutions be weakened and the Kashmir issue go to the back [of the agenda].”

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan also cautioned Fazl against “entering the field with a bat” as the “pitch is not suitable and there is more threat of him getting out”.

“Maulana is a seasoned politician,” she told reporters, adding: “We hope that he will not be retired hurt.”

PML-N TAKES ‘U-TURN’

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had said that his party has decided that it would “immediately” distance itself from the JUI-F ‘Azadi March’ if the protest turned violent.

Talking to the media after a party meeting in Lahore on Monday, Iqbal said that PML-N, which has stayed away from JUI-F’s sit-in, will continue to extend “moral and democratic” support to the March.

“Next phase [of the protest] will be decided in consultation with the opposition parties,” Iqbal said. “The meeting’s suggestions will be placed before the Rehbar Committee to make a joint decision/strategy.”