Azadi March: Govt, Opp to fail break impasse

–Defence Minister Pervez Khattak says govt has agreed to several of Opp’s demands, talks will continue

–PM says govt willing to entertain all demands of Opp, except his resignation

ISLAMABAD: As the Azadi sit-in spearheaded by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman entered its sixth, a deadlock between the joint opposition and the government has continued over the terms put forth by the opposition’s Rehbar Committee.

The demands include immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, re-elections in the country, no role of the army in the electoral process, and supremacy of the constitution.

The opposition and government delegation sat together for a second meeting on Tuesday; however, the consultations failed to resolve the impasse as both sides stuck to their respective demands.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said both the sides stuck to their respective positions

“The government agreed to several of the opposition’s demands and that talks will continue on the rest of them after consultations with the two sides’ leadership,” he said, adding that the government was trying to find a middle ground with the opposition to break the ongoing deadlock. Khattak said the talks between the two sides were held in a “good atmosphere”.

Earlier in the day, both sides held separate meetings to chalk out a strategy concerning the sit-in.

Similarly, the Rehbar Committee also held a meeting at the residence Convener Akram Khan Durrani to evolve a strategy regarding the Azadi March.

The negotiation committee of the government met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) in Islamabad to discuss the opposition demands.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, former finance minister Asad Umar and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood briefed the premier on their interaction with the Rahbar Committee a day earlier.

According to the media reports, during the meeting , PM Imran said the government was “willing to entertain” all of the opposition’s demands except for the call for his resignation. He also urged the government’s negotiation team to earnestly engage with opposition leaders if they showed seriousness in ending the deadlock.

On Monday, the government negotiating committee and opposition’s Rehbar Committee had held a detailed discussion during which the opposition reiterated its demands regarding the Azadi March.

PTI leader and member of the government negotiating team Shafqat Mehmood had said the government rejected the prime minister’s resignation demand. “The government is willing to uphold the “supremacy” of parliament as demanded by the opposition,” he had added.

In a late-night development, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had also called on Fazl in an effort to defuse the political tension. He was accompanied by his cousin Elahi, who had been flown to Islamabad from Lahore for this meeting.

Following the meeting, Elahi had said that the opposition has already presented its demands and the prime minister has convened a meeting to discuss them on Tuesday. “Hopefully they would find a way out of the crisis,” he said.

AZADI MARCH:

The Azadi marchers led by Maulana Fazl at the H-9 ground in the federal capital are staying put. They demand the resignation of the prime minister as well as fresh polls.

The march reached Islamabad on Thursday and a big gathering was convened the subsequent day, addressed by opposition leaders, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.