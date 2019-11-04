Two security personnel martyred in Bannu landmine blast

BANNU: At least two security personnel were martyred and one other injured in a landmine explosion in the North Waziristan district in the Bannu Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The security personnel were passing through the Mir Ali area when a landmine exploded, killing two security personnel and injuring another.

The martyred personnel were identified as Sepoy Ansar Mehdi and Sepoy Shaftqt Shah and the injured was identified as Havaldar Murtaza.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and started search operation.