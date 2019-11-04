State comes first and then politics, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan that “state comes first and then comes politics”.

“We will not let the state become weak. In the eyes of law, everyone is equal and the same law is applied to everyone,” Awan quoted Imran as saying.

“The dharna is a violation of the Supreme Court’s decision. The protesters had conditional permission for the jalsa only and not to stage a dharna,” the PM was quoted as saying. He added that the Kashmir cause has vanished from the scene because of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Awan stated that an improvement in the economy is the actual reason behind Fazl’s sit-in.

Strengthening state institutions was also among the agendas of the meeting to which Awan said, “The stability of Pakistan is associated with the institutions.”

Awan also felicitated the premier over timely completion of the Kartartpur Corridor saying that it will be an excellent example of inter-religious harmony.

Furthermore, discussions on the country’s economy were also held and the PM reiterated that efforts made by the incumbent government have started yielding results.

The prime minister said that there has been a 32 per cent decline in current account deficit, with an increase in exports and a decline in trade deficits.