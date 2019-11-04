Singer Rabi Pirzada calls it a day

Singer Rabi Pirzada has bid farewell to the showbiz industry amid controversy surrounding her compromised images and videos, she announced on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, “I, Rabi Pirzada, have decided to distance myself from the showbiz industry.”

میں رابی پیرذادہ شوبز سے کنارہ کشی اختیار کرتی ہوں ۔ اللہ تعالیٰ میرے گناہوں کو معاف کرے۔ اور میرے حق میں لوگوں کا دل نرم کرے۔ وَتُعِزُ مَن تَشَاء وَتُذِلُ مَن تَشَاء#SaveaSoul — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) November 4, 2019

She further wrote, “May Allah forgive my sins and soften others’ hearts towards me.” The singer also confirmed the decision to quit the showbiz industry while talking to a private media outlet.

Last week, compromising videos of Pirzada went viral on social media. While a huge number of users called her out for ‘profanity’ others came out in her support and slammed the breach of privacy.