PM Imran to take up ‘Azadi March’ in NA session

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to bring the matter of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) Azadi March to the parliament for a political solution.

In this regard, a National Assembly session has been summoned on Nov 7 at 04:00pm.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the session and the opposition will also be given the opportunity to speak. The session will discuss the incumbent government’s performance and the motives behind the anti-government protest led by JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman.

Further details suggest that the issue of March will be raised in both Houses – the Senate and the National Assembly.

On the other hand, Fazl has called an All Parties Conference (APC) today at his residence in Islamabad to decide a joint course of action for the marchers to proceed for increasing pressure on the government. All opposition parties have been invited to attend the APC moot.

According to sources, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will not attend the APC as he is scheduled to address a public rally in Uch Sharif later today. He will be represented at the APC by other PPP leaders.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s participation has not been confirmed yet as he is due to attend party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore.

A day earlier, media reports emerged that the PPP and PML-N have yet to decide whether or not they would join the sit-in that was extended by Fazl.

Sources had claimed that the PML-N’s CEC’s meeting will focus on Fazl’s demands after the ultimatum ends. The meeting will be attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior leaders of the party.

Bilawal had said that a decision, in this regard, will be made by the party’s core committee.

Speaking to the media persons in Bahawalpur on Sunday, Bilawal had said that while his party shared the demands of other political parties, he could not favour a sit-in.

“We have never been a part of any dharna but if the party’s core committee agrees to it, we may consider the option,” he had said.