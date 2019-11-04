﻿ PM Imran to launch ‘largest ever’ scholarship program today | Pakistan Today

PM Imran to launch ‘largest ever’ scholarship program today

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 32 mins ago)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the “largest-ever needs-based” scholarship programme today, he announced.

Titled “Ehsaas for Students”, the programme is another project of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s flagship social welfare programme, Ehsaas, and aims to provide scholarships to about 200,000 students from lower-income families over the next four years.

“[Out of the] 50,000 [schorloships going to be awarded] every year, 50% of these [are reserved] for women to promote human capital development,” he announced through his Twitter handle.

The project aims to “ensure that no student is deprived of education because of financial need”. Scholarships will be awarded to students admitted to any public sector university “on merit”, whose family income is “below poverty threshold”.

The programme also encourages differently-abled students to apply and/or those who hail from rural or remote areas. The scholarship would cover the students’ tuition fee and also provide them with a stipend.

The deadline to apply for scholarships is Dec 10.

Ehsaas is an ambitious social safety and poverty alleviation programme launched by the government. Since the launch of the programme earlier this year, the prime minister has inaugurated multiple welfare projects under Ehsaas’ umbrella including Ehsaas-Saylani Langar Scheme and Panah Gah in order to provide food and shelter to the poor.



