Pakistanis won’t accept anything short of Imran’s resignation: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Pakistanis and the opposition would not accept anything short of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

Responding to PM Imran’s statement that the opposition protests were a pressure tactic to get an NRO, Marriyum said the only person desperate for an NRO is Imran so that he can save face, but the people of Pakistan will not give him any NRO.

She said that the premier is destined to be sent back home and held accountable for plundering national economy and lives of hundreds of millions of Pakistanis.

She said that it has been three days and Imran must have made preparations to leave. “He needs to switch on the TV and see hundreds of thousands telling him to resign and go,” she said.

Marriyum said that running a country, serving the people, installing 11,000 megawatts electricity, 12,000 km road infrastructure, eliminating terrorism is beyond the capacity of “amateurs” like Imran as it is not a child’s play.

“One year of Imran’s devastating rule has destroyed the economy, businesses, trade and industry of the country,” she said.

She said that public service and welfare are a sacred trust which is impossible to do for “liars” and inept people like PM Imran. “Provision of free medicine and treatment, extremely affordable public mass transits, could never be done by pathological liars like Imran,” she added.

She said that the only solution to all problems is that of Pakistan is PM Imran’s resignation and the panic in government ranks and rented spokespersons shows they all know that their end has come and it is time for them to go home.