No compromise on occupied Kashmir: Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, on Monday said that despite all the force, power and continued lockdown in Kashmir valley, the people of the held valley will never compromise on Kashmir cause.

“We will resist till our last breath,” she said.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the brave people of Kashmir have been struggling for their right to self-determination for decades. “We are highly optimistic that Kashmir will free one day and our efforts will pay off”, she added.

She said the Indian government had deployed its heavily armed soldiers in the occupied valley in an attempt to deprive the innocent Kashmiri people of their basic rights, adding, it is a clear violation of the United Nations resolutions and international laws.

Mishal said the people of Kashmir are eyeing upon world powers to take notice of Indian atrocities and pressurize India to reverse its decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing serious concern over the continued lockdown, suspension of all communication means and media blackout, she strongly criticized India and condemned the Modi-led government for its brutal action that has brought life to a standstill in the valley.

The people of Kashmir are under continuous siege for the last three months, she highlighted.

She said thousands of innocent people of Kashmir including women, children and old have been killed by brutal Indian troops and Indian forces have detained innocent young boys at unknown places without any charge under black law of public safety act.

The people of Kashmir have been rendering matchless sacrifices and we are highly thankful to people who raised their voices to highlight the issue of Kashmir at international forums, she added.

Kashmir is a part of Pakistan socially, ideologically and naturally, she added.

It is unfortunate that the international community and the United Nations have to delay to take any practical measure against the illegal and unconstitutional move of abrogating article 370, she regretted.

She said the Indian Hitler Modi government cannot suppress our struggle through guns and India will get its defeat soon.