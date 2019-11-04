Nawaz’s platelets count remains ‘unstable’

LAHORE: Despite some improvement in his platelets, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelets on Monday dropped again to around 40,000.

The medical board, constituted to look after the former premier, at the Services Hospital examined him and conducted further tests including the complete blood count (CBC). Sources revealed that the doctors have stopped giving blood-thinning medicines to Nawaz Sharif as the platelet count has reached the 40,000 mark.

However, the sources revealed, his diabetes level is still critical and insulin is being used to control the disease.

Last week, his personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan had said that Sharif needs aggressive management.