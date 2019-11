MUZAFFARGARH: A woman allegedly assaulted her husband over a domestic spat in Muzaffargarh, police said on Monday.

According to details, Muhammad Sharif lodged a first information report (FIR) with a local police station wherein he said that his wife had assaulted him after a domestic dispute.

He also accused his wife of regularly thrashing him.

Police said they would initiate further legal action following a medical test of the accuser.